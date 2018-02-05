  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Snow fell in the Bay Area in 1976

More than four decades ago, folks saw significant snow falling across the Bay Area. Here's a look at video from Feb. 5, 1976. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The warm temperatures that broke all kinds of records this month has been bizarre weather for February, and even weirder when you compare it to what the Bay Area experienced 42 years ago - snow!

Folks saw significant snow falling across the region four decades ago. In fact, so much snow fell on Feb. 5, 1976 that kids were able to have snowball fights and make snowmen and folks were slippin' and slidin' down Twin Peaks.

It is rare to have snow in our region. Storms that approach our coast are often warmed by the Pacific Ocean before they arrive. However, as recent as 2011 we have seen flakes fly in the Bay Area.

