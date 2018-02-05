What Does $4,000 Rent You In Russian Hill, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1050 North Point St.
Listed at $3,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1050 North Point St. In the furnished unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has a swimming pool and a doorman.
Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1717 Mason St., #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1717 Mason St. It's also listed for $3,995 / month. In the unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.
Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1717 Jones St., #1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St., which is going for $3,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and plenty of natural light. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.