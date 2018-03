Doritos designed for women?

Attention females! Have you ever wished you had a Dorito made especially for you? Well, you may be in luck.In a podcast with Freakonomics, the CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, said the company is looking into making Doritos for women.She explained that men love to lick their fingers and pour the last few crumbs straight from the bag into their mouth. She went on to say that women don't like to eat that way... so a new chip is being considered-- one that doesn't crunch so loudly or leave as much nacho cheese dust on one's fingertips.Many women have taken to Twitter to denounce the notion as sexist.The president of Women's March Bay Area said, "They don't want us to crunch? Well they can hear us roar."Here's an excerpt from the Freakonomics podcast.Stephen Dubner interviews PepsiCo CEO, Indra Nooyi:To listen to the Freakonomics interview in full: click here