  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Outpouring of support for Pleasant Hill wrestler recovering from spinal cord injury

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a huge outpouring of support in Pleasant Hill Monday for a high school wrestler recovering from a spinal cord injury as more than 500 people showed up for a fundraiser at College Park High School. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a huge outpouring of support in Pleasant Hill Monday for a high school wrestler recovering from a spinal cord injury as more than 500 people showed up for a fundraiser at College Park High School.

"We're all here supporting Ryan and we all love Ryan. We're Ryan strong," said event organizer Julie Ormerod.

Sixteen year old Ryan Joseph suffered a spinal cord injury during a JV wrestling match inside the school gym three and half weeks ago. His team was competing against rival Alhambra High. Many from the Alhambra wrestling team came to show their support.

"We all feel pretty bad but at the end of the day it was a freak accident. There's nothing we could have done really. We're just here to support really," said Alhambra High School student Josh Bigness.

The goal is to raise enough money to help the Joseph family buy what's called a lowered floor mobility van, a vehicle with ramps that can accommodate a wheelchair. In addition to the van, the community is anticipating other needs that are bound to come up and for that, a Go-Fund-Me page has raised nearly $200,000 so far.

Ryan's grandmother says he's been making progress. He can now talk and has feeling in his feet. Ryan, his parents and his sister arrived at a Colorado facility last week and will remain there for the next three months.

"His attitude is just outstanding. Whatever they want him to do, he does it and he tries harder. So if they want him to breathe five minutes on his own, he does seven," said Sherry Johnson, Ryan's grandmother.

Click here to help Ryan.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societystudentswrestlingspinal surgeryfundraiserhigh schoolcommunitysportshigh school sportsPleasant Hill
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video