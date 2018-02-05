  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PERSONAL FINANCE

Stock market selloff may be an opportunity to invest

EMBED </>More Videos

Financial advisers and analysts across the U.S. are saying the recent stock market sell off is not a reason to panic and sell or abandon your long term investment strategy. In the near term, it may actually be an opportunity to invest. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Financial advisers and analysts across the U.S. are saying the recent stock market sell off is not a reason to panic and sell or abandon your long term investment strategy. In the near term, it may actually be an opportunity to invest.

On Monday the Dow Jones fell more than 1,500 points before ending the day down 1,175 points.

The wild day on Wall Street spooked many investors caught off guard after such a long stretch of stability. "I saw some of the numbers, they look pretty concerning," says Rob Myer who is visiting San Francisco from Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Dow plunges 1,175 points in worst day for stocks since 2011

Ramsina Tamrazi is also visiting San Francisco and says the plunge, "does affect my savings," adding, "you don't know when it's going to come back." While that may be true, perspective is important. While the last two market days have seen extreme losses, the moves have been minor in percentage terms and well within historical norms.

Eric Aanes is the president of Titus Wealth Management in Larkspur. He explains that part of the reason for the recent market volatility is because the U.S. economy is so healthy. Jobs and wages are picking up, consumers and businesses are spending more and Americans generally haven't been running up heavy debts. All that economic vigor is why investors are now worried about inflation, which may spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check. "Everyone is making more money, they're spending more, the dollar becomes stronger, our exports become weaker, so there's a balance between the two," explains Aanes.

Aanes sees the sell of as an opportunity to buy, "we feel like it's a short term market correction." He recommends people look to invest outside the U.S. and in consumer staples, "everything from Costco to Proctor and Gamble," suggests Aanes. He also recommends short duration bonds, "instead of going out 10 years, maybe you go out two years only."

Click here for more stories and videos on personal finance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financemoneyfinancepersonal financestock marketstockseconomyinvestingu.s. & worldSan FranciscoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Here are the benefits of filing your taxes early
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC
Ask Finney: Wage deductions, saving for college
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video