  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Fatal shooting reported hours after murder-suicide in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose Police say their resources were stretched while investigating the deaths of three people in two unrelated shootings overnight. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Police say their resources were stretched while investigating the deaths of three people in two unrelated shootings overnight.

A police spokesperson says a man shot and killed a woman at South First Street and West Alma Avenue. Detectives were seen around the Denny's restaurant. Police say a man shot a woman in what appears to be a domestic violence incident. The man then shot himself. Both died at the scene. They have yet to be identified.

RELATED: 2 dead in shooting late Monday night in San Jose

San Jose Police were then called to a shooting about a mile away at a car wash on Keyes Street and South 9th Street at around 2:20 a.m.. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are not giving any details on suspects or if there was an arrest.

"This is too close to home. I've got kids, daughters. You know they go to school and we go through here. I'm worried. I hope and pray to God it's nobody we know," said neighbor, Mayra Guerra.

The two homicides are the 4th and 5th of the year in San Jose.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SJPDinvestigationhomicidehomicide investigationshootingmurdermurder suicideSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 dead in shooting late Monday night in San Jose
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video