There is NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S.

Please refer to https://t.co/pXpCFxXtaU and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information. — NWS (@NWS) February 6, 2018

This Tsunami Warning is just a TEST.



We’re okay, Houston. pic.twitter.com/PyPK5WNZFB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 6, 2018

FYI - There is no tsunami threat for the Gulf coast. A TEST message was issued around 830AM by @NWS_NTWC and is not an actual tsunami warning. #houwx #txwx #glswx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

A National Weather Service Tsunami Warning sent out this morning was a test. No warning is in effect, and there is no danger to the public.Smartphone users may have received the alert as a notice on their phones. Once a user clicked in to the story, it became apparent this was only a test.The alert was issued by NOAA, and was sent to users on the Gulf Coast and East Coast.The National Weather Service issued the following statement: "The National Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather Service issued a routine test message at approximately 8:30 am ET this morning. The test message was released by at least one private sector company as an official Tsunami Warning, resulting in widespread reports of tsunami warnings received via phones and other media across the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. We're currently looking into why the test message was communicated as an actual tsunami warning, and will provide more information as soon as we have it."Officials are being notified that there is no threat.