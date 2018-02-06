2 New Businesses To Check Out In North San Jose

Vons Chicken
3730 N. 1st St.
Photo: Jordan L./Yelp
Vons Chicken first opened up in Sunnyvale in 2014, then added another location in Milpitas. Now, it has recently opened a new location in north San Jose.
The eatery specializes in Korean fried chicken, which fans dub "KFC." The fried chicken comes in a variety of flavors, including spicy, crunchy and fried with honey butter or cheddar.
There's also the "full ssam," where the fried chicken is served sliced and accompanied by a selection of vegetables to create wraps.
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 21 reviews, Vons Chicken is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Nitin N., who reviewed Vons Chicken on January 12th, wrote: "This is some of the best KFC (Korean fried chicken) you can find...I had picked up a half order of the 'B' crispy fried chicken (spicy, combo wings and drums) and found it very satisfying. It had a good crunch and a good spicy kick. The side of onion rings was also very good."
And Lynn T. wrote: "Shop is very small with limited seating, and the kitchen is right behind the counter. The shop seemed to have little to no ventilation as you can smell the oil and chicken right when you walk in. Can be a good or bad thing, depending on the person."
Vons Chicken is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-9pm.
Go Fish Poke Bar
670 River Oaks Pkwy.
Photo: Go Fish Poke Bar/Yelp
Go Fish Poke Bar is a locally owned poke spot, with previous locations in San Jose, Palo Alto and Redwood City. This new arrival is the second of its San Jose outposts.
Like other poke eateries, Go Fish offers a build-your-own bowl concept, with the opportunity to select proteins, toppings and sauces. It also offers hand rolls, including shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and (real) crab.
Go Fish Poke Bar currently holds five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Eileen V., who reviewed Go Fish Poke Bar on February 1st, wrote: "First time here and it was amazing! Generous portions and if you get a large bowl, you get to choose five scoops of protein! Yes, five..that is a great deal for the price."
Yelper Wendy H. wrote: "I am so glad this store finally opened! This is no doubt the best poke store. The customer service and food and drinks were great. The store presentation was really clean and welcoming."
Go Fish Poke Bar is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)