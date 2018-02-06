  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
EXPLORATORIUM

San Francisco's Exploratorium hosting Science of Cocktails night

If you're already thinking about something fun to do at the end of your workweek the Exploratorium is hosting the science of cocktails night in San Francisco Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you're already thinking about something fun to do at the end of your workweek the Exploratorium is hosting the science of cocktails night in San Francisco Friday.

The night is dedicated to investigating the science of mixology.

Lori Lambertson, a teacher at the Exploratorium and Nicolas Torres with True Laurel made a stop at ABC7 to explain what it's all about.

