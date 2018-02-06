SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you're already thinking about something fun to do at the end of your workweek the Exploratorium is hosting the science of cocktails night in San Francisco Friday.
RELATED: Artist shows off amazing sculptures at San Francisco's Exploratorium
The night is dedicated to investigating the science of mixology.
Lori Lambertson, a teacher at the Exploratorium and Nicolas Torres with True Laurel made a stop at ABC7 to explain what it's all about.
Click the video player above to hear about the event.
Click here for more stories, videos and pictures from the Exploratorium.