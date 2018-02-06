Lenovo recalling 78,000 ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo is recalling more than 78,000 ThinkPad laptop computers. The company says a loose screw can damage the battery, which could then cause the laptop to catch fire.
The recall impacts 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops, in silver and black. They were sold between Dec. 2016 - Oct. 2017.
Consumers can visit this site to see if their laptop is included in the recall. The devices will be inspected and repaired at a nearby authorized repair center. Lenovo says you should stop using the recalled laptops immediately.
Former big tech employees fight tech addiction
A group of former employees at some major Silicon Valley tech companies - like Facebook and Google - are launching a center to fight tech addiction.
The organization is called the Center for Humane Technology. The organization is working with nonprofit Common Sense in a campaign called "Truth About Tech."
"Truth About Tech" will work to inform the American public about the negative sides of technology. The campaign will focus on schools around the country, as well as on changing our current laws to address the issues.
Common Sense said the campaign "will put pressure on the tech industry to make its products less intrusive and less addictive," and help consumers "make smart media choices for their families."
A "Truth About Tech" conference tomorrow in Washington, D.C. kicks off the effort.
Oil prices could cause airfare costs to rise
Airline officials are warning that rising oil prices could mean shelling out a few extra dollars for your next plane trip.
Prices have been slowly going up since last summer, and experts say they are still in an "acceptable range" at about $68 a barrel.
However, if oil prices continue to rise about the $70 mark, the CEO of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said airline tickets could rise. Airlines would then be trying to make up for a decrease in profit margins.
