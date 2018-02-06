Evacuation order lifted in SF after major gas leak

Per SFFD construction crew at Scott and McAllister ruptured a 4" gas main at 3:07. PGE here within minutes as well as fire dept — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 7, 2018

Ten buildings in San Francisco were evacuated Tuesday afternoon near McAllister and Scott streets due to a major gas leak.The leak ocurred near popular tourist destination, Alamo Square Park.San Francisco fire officials say the gas main ruptured at the intersection around 3:07 p.m. and PG&E arrived within a few minutes along with San Francisco fire. They added that an independent contractor doing work in the area hit and ruptured the gas line.Firefighters went door to door, evacuating buildings and assisting residents. One complained of resperatory trouble but there have been no other reports of health issues stemming from the leak.If you live in this area and have been asked to leave/stay away please text your zip code, 94115, to 888777 for assistance and information.