  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)

Department: Engineering
Posted 2/2/2018

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 in San Francisco is looking for a Teleprompter Operator to reliably and consistently load and operate our broadcast teleprompter equipment.

REQUIREMENTS: The successful candidate will be:

* Available to work any and all shifts, including evenings, weekends and holidays
* Able to speak and read English fluently
* Able to sit and perform the job functions for extended periods of time.
* The Teleprompter Operator must have a basic working knowledge of computers, keyboards and Word Processing software.
* This job requires manual dexterity to operate the teleprompter remote hand controls.
* You must be punctual and have reliable transportation.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

Internal candidates will be considered. This is a non-union temp/recurring position.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 524248BR Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersjobsKGO jobs page
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job Posting: Digital Producer (Part-Time)
Job Opening: Digital Producer (Full-Time)
KGO-TV/ABC7 Internships: College Student Program
Job Opening: Consumer Counselor
More KGO jobs page
CAREERS
Report: Caltrans desperate to fill 2,000 new jobs
Job fair for veterans to be held at Levi's Stadium
Job Posting: Digital Producer (Part-Time)
Job Opening: Digital Producer (Full-Time)
More Careers
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos