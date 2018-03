Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Posted 2/2/2018KGO-TV/ABC7 in San Francisco is looking for a Teleprompter Operator to reliably and consistently load and operate our broadcast teleprompter equipment.The successful candidate will be:* Available to work any and all shifts, including evenings, weekends and holidays* Able to speak and read English fluently* Able to sit and perform the job functions for extended periods of time.* The Teleprompter Operator must have a basic working knowledge of computers, keyboards and Word Processing software.* This job requires manual dexterity to operate the teleprompter remote hand controls.* You must be punctual and have reliable transportation.Open until filled.Internal candidates will be considered. This is a non-union temp/recurring position.Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.