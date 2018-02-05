  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Strange T-Mobile alert, Insurance overcharges, World Nutella Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

By
T-Mobile sends out strange alert

T-Mobile customers are getting an odd alert on their phones. It says, "We have identified an industry-wide phone number port out scam and encourage everyone to add account security."

It has a link and that is causing concern. 7 On Your Side confirmed with T-Mobile, it is legitimate. The company wants their customers to add security, making it harder for ID thieves to steal phone numbers.

This is a scam 7 On Your Side has reported on before. ID thieves pretend to be a consumer and port their number to another phone. Then the thieves use that phone to steal bank account numbers and more data. This crime affects all phone companies.

Nonprofit concerned about insurance charges

Nonprofit organization Consumer Federation of America thinks you may be overcharged for your car and home insurance. The organization is urging all state insurance commissioners to cut premiums following the recent federal tax cuts.

Consumer Federation of America says insurance customers will be overcharged by $25 billion unless commissioners order rate cuts.

Insurance is generally regulated and priced by how much it costs to provide. Now that taxes have gone down, it costs less to provide.

Happy World Nutella Day

Today is World Nutella Day. The chocolate-hazelnut celebration was launched back in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso.

The idea proved to be a resounding success with fans, and it grew to be such a global phenomenon that Rosso transferred World Nutella Day to the makers of the concoction in 2015.

The spread itself dates back to the 1800s, when there were plenty of nuts, but little cocoa available.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumer concernsconsumerbusinesst-mobileinsurancefoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video