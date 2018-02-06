  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SPIDER

Strange ancient spider with tail discovered by scientists in Myanmar

EMBED </>More Videos

This creepy crawly had a little something extra that its present-day cousin doesn't have! (KTRK)

MYANMAR --
What has eight legs, fangs and a whip-like tail?

If you're not a fan of spiders, this is one fossil sure to give you the creeps.

Scientists from the University of Kansas studying in Myanmar have found the preserved body of a spider with a tail.

The chimerarachne yingi isn't an actual spider, but a distant relative that crawled around southeast Asia for millions of years.

Scientists said the creature was only three millimeters long, but aren't sure if it was venomous.

The four specimens found preserved in amber did not have fangs large enough to examine.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspideranimal newsanimalresearchKansas
SPIDER
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire in NorCal
Anderson Silva, Nick Diaz fail tests
More spider
SCIENCE
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
More Science
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video