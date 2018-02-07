  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

5 Best-value SF hotels for every need from romantic to kid-friendly

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
Whether you've got family coming in from out of town or are looking to book a romantic Valentine's Day staycation, you might be in need of a hotel this weekend. With the help of travel site Kayak, we've chosen hotels that offer the best value for the money across five key categories, from budget-friendliness to romance.

All prices are for two nights' stay for two people from Friday, February 9th to Sunday, February 11th. Note that prices are subject to change, and additional fees and taxes may apply.

Romantic



Got a bit more to spend on a Valentine's getaway? Book yourself in at Pacific Heights' charming Hotel Drisco (above), which has the feel of being a guest in a luxury mansion. Reviewers praise this hotel's good looks, thoughtful staff, and impeccable service, along with freebies like a hot breakfast and a 5pm happy hour with drinks and canapes. Two nights here typically run $758, but this weekend, they're going for only $529.

Book this hotel >

Kid-Friendly





Have out-of-town visitors with kids in tow? Send them to the Pier 2620 Hotel at Fisherman's Wharf, which gets raves from parents for its stylish, kid-friendly rooms, on-site 24-hour convenience store, and proximity to all the Fisherman's Wharf activities kids love, from visiting the sea lions at Pier 39 to playing games at the Musee Mecanique. The going rate this weekend is $494 for two nights, compared to the usual $622.

Book this hotel >

Budget





If you or your visitors need a place to lay your head but don't have a lot to spend, the Rodeway Inn in the Outer Sunset might be a good fit. With a 6.8/10 rating from guests, this hotel earns plaudits for its quiet rooms and excellent location right across the street from Ocean Beach. A stay here is normally $204 for two nights, but it's currently being offered for a mere $192.

Book this hotel >

Pet-Friendly





If you can't conceive of leaving your favorite pooch behind when you go on vacation, the King George Hotel, on the border of Union Square and Chinatown, is your spot. The staff promises dog treats on check-in, a concierge to give you the intel on great nearby dog-friendly spots, and "unlimited cuddles" for your pup. And the additional fee for a dog is only $50 per stay, regardless of weight. Normally, two nights here would go for $372, but the current rate is $296.
Book this hotel >

Trendy





Like a little bit of hipness with your hotel stay? Then the Hotel Del Sol in the Marina might be for you. A converted former motel, this spot has been updated with bright colors, funky decor, and a pool that earns raves from reviewers, who give it an 8.1/10. A two-night stay here is usually $497, but you can book in here this weekend for $430.

Book this hotel >

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
