GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

'Black History is Golden:' Warriors T-shirts to pay tribute to Black History Month

The Golden State Warriors began their celebration of Black History Month with a T-shirt giveaway at Tuesday's game. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors began their celebration of Black History Month with a T-shirt giveaway at Tuesday's game.

Swing-man Shaun Livingston also shared his thoughts with us about the social engagement of some of his team-mates, and his own childhood growing up in Peoria, Illinois.

"You know it was kind of, it was a midwest town, small town. So you know, it was segregated at times, you know where, you know obviously there's racism everywhere. But, learning about that at a young age, having a chance to go to an all-white school, and also live in a predominantly minority neighborhood, it taught me a lot," said Golden State Warriors star Shaun Livingston.

"There's a lot of socially aware guys that we have on this team. Our motto around this team is just to make sure we educate ourselves knowing kind of what we're saying. Right? If we feel a certain way, everyone's going to feel a certain way about what they believe in, but why? Why do you feel that way? But guys have the platform to speak, and kind of what they believe in, what they want to choose. Whether it's to go to the White House, to not go to the White House, that's kind of how we handle things," he added.

The Warriors made up 10,000 T-shirts for the game with the logo, Black History is Golden -- coined by their own Andre Iguodala.

Written and produced by Tim Didion

