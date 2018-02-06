  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SPACEX

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket blasts off with Elon Musk's Tesla

There were cheers and applause after SpaceX stuck the landing for two rockets that came down in unison on the Florida coast. (KGO-TV)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KGO) --
There were cheers and applause after SpaceX stuck the landing for two rockets that came down in unison on the Florida coast.

The privately owned mega-rocket was put to the test that could pave the way to travel to Mars and to more commercialization of space. It's a pet project of entrepreneur Elon Musk, who managed to put one of his electric cars from Tesla, which he also owns, on the rocket as the payload.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

The rocket blasted off from the same launch pad that sent Apollo 11 to the moon.

It is the world's most powerful rocket.

The hope is that this launch will make space flight cheaper and easier - and maybe just inspire the next generation.

Click the video player above to see the launch.

Click here for more videos and stories about SpaceX.
