  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
IMMIGRATION

Alameda City Council wants new draft on controversial license plate readers

EMBED </>More Videos

A fight over license plate readers went late into the night in the East Bay. Police concerns versus privacy rights created a lively debate in Alameda. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A fight over license plate readers went late into the night in the East Bay. Police concerns versus privacy rights created a lively debate in Alameda.

City council members are being very thoughtful about this, they listened to four hours of comments Tuesday night, and they want to hear more.

RELATED: Alameda considers license plate readers at all entry points

No decision was made last night. The city council said it needed to take everything it heard at the meeting, process it, rework the legislation and maybe even hear more testimony. The idea is to put license plate reader cameras around Alameda to help fight crime. There was a lot of concern last night that the company that makes these cameras, Vigilant Solutions, will give the information it gathers to federal immigration agents. One city council member said after hearing this she now wants the proposal to be rewritten before they consider it.

The police chief promises the technology does not work that way, that they won't be making traffic stops based on racially profiling. He says crime is up 12 percent this year in Alameda, a lot of that is from car break-ins, robberies and burglaries, he says this system will help them catch the people committing the crimes.


Alameda city council is not done studying the issue and listening to residents.

Click here for more stories on immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyimmigrationICEDMVdebatetown hall meetingsurveillance camerasurveillance videoAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Debate sparked over license plate readers in Alameda
Alameda considers license plate readers at all entry points
Report: ICE to start tracking license plates across U.S.
IMMIGRATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
Homeland Security responds after ICE spokesman for SF resigns
More immigration
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video