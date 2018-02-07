  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Warm weather continues throughout Bay Area

Warmer weather has many people enjoying the sunshine in parts of the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you ready for more heat? Temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees warmer than average Wednesday in the Bay Area.

It has been really warm over the last three days and flowers seem to be blooming early in parts of the region due to all the sunshine we're getting.


The record-breaking warm temperatures are also making everyone forget there's snow in the mountains.

Some Sports Basement stores are offering up to 50 percent discounts on ski equipment, but make sure you call the store ahead to see if that particular one is offering the sale.

A year ago, the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz was flooding and now the beach city will see temperatures in the mid-70s, extending a streak of unseasonably warm weather.

People said they've dug their swimsuits out of the closets to enjoy the summer-like weather.

Santa Cruz resident, Torea Rodriguez, took her dog out for a walk this morning. "She loves it when it's warmer weather because she's a hound dog, because she likes to lay in the sun," she said.

The Sea and Sand Inn on West Cliff Drive had it's "no vacancy" sign on Wednesday morning. The weather is helping to fill up the few remaining rooms. "Walk-ins come in and want to hang out on the property, spend the night and enjoy the view," Sea and Sand Inn manager Rolando Castillo said.

The record high in Santa Cruz for February 7 is 85 degrees, which was set back in 1954.

