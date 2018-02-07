  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DMV

Flooding closes Oakland Coliseum DMV

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are warning customers that the Oakland Coliseum DMV field office located on 85th Avenue is closed today due to flooding.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It looked like something that may have happened during a major downpour, but there no rain in sight at the Oakland Coliseum DMV office.

Still, workers arrived Wednesday morning to find the building full of water.

All for $50 in copper tubing. That's what investigators say prompted the destructive event.
"Somebody came up onto the roof, just kicked the copper tubing of and took it for the recycling value," said said California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.

Workers were stationed in at tables in front of the office, notifying arriving customers that the building was closed and explaining the other options.

"This morning I came out and discovered that someone had broken into our cars and stolen the registration forms, so I'm trying to be efficient and get them replaced, but this is the kind of day it is," said Diana Wang, with her paperwork in hand.

Those who had appointments were told they would be honored at other Bay Area DMV offices like Claremont, which had a line out the door.

Examiners will still administer driving tests at the Coliseum office. Officials said the office itself will be closed through February 19, 2018 while crews address interior flooding and damage to the roof caused by an apparent theft of copper pipes.
Officials say appointments are being honored at the nearby field offices listed below.
Oakland office at 5300 Claremont Avenue.
Hayward office located at 150 Jackson Street.
San Mateo office located 425 N. Amphlett Blvd.
Walnut Creek office located 1910 N. Broadway.
San Francisco office located 1377 Fell Street.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
floodingDMVcardrivingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
California's first driverless bus hits the road in San Ramon
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
DMV to give driverless cars the green light
New bill would allow California drivers to choose their license photo
More DMV
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video