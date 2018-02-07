Flooding closes Oakland Coliseum DMV

It looked like something that may have happened during a major downpour, but there no rain in sight at the Oakland Coliseum DMV office.Still, workers arrived Wednesday morning to find the building full of water.All for $50 in copper tubing. That's what investigators say prompted the destructive event."Somebody came up onto the roof, just kicked the copper tubing of and took it for the recycling value," said said California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.Workers were stationed in at tables in front of the office, notifying arriving customers that the building was closed and explaining the other options."This morning I came out and discovered that someone had broken into our cars and stolen the registration forms, so I'm trying to be efficient and get them replaced, but this is the kind of day it is," said Diana Wang, with her paperwork in hand.Those who had appointments were told they would be honored at other Bay Area DMV offices like Claremont, which had a line out the door.Examiners will still administer driving tests at the Coliseum office. Officials said the office itself will be closed through February 19, 2018 while crews address interior flooding and damage to the roof caused by an apparent theft of copper pipes.Oakland office at 5300 Claremont Avenue.Hayward office located at 150 Jackson Street.San Mateo office located 425 N. Amphlett Blvd.Walnut Creek office located 1910 N. Broadway.San Francisco office located 1377 Fell Street.