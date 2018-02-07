JAKARTA, Indonesia --A male orangutan on the Indonesian part of Borneo died after being shot at least 130 times with an air gun, the second known killing of a critically endangered orangutan this year.
Villagers spotted the wounded orangutan in a lake in the Kutai Timur district of East Kalimantan province on Sunday.
Local police chief Teddy Ristiawa said Wednesday that the great ape was still alive when he was taken Monday to a hospital in the town of Bontang.
A statement from the Center for Orangutan Protection said the orangutan died early Tuesday.
It said an X-ray showed at least 130 air gun pellets in its body, including more than 70 in its head.
Orangutans are a protected species in Indonesia and Malaysia, but deforestation has dramatically reduced their habitat.
