Orangutan shot with air gun 130 times in second Borneo killing

A male orangutan on the Indonesian part of Borneo died after being shot at least 130 times with an air gun, the second known killing of a critically endangered orangutan this year.

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
Villagers spotted the wounded orangutan in a lake in the Kutai Timur district of East Kalimantan province on Sunday.

VIDEO: Orangutan enamored with pregnant woman's belly

Local police chief Teddy Ristiawa said Wednesday that the great ape was still alive when he was taken Monday to a hospital in the town of Bontang.

A statement from the Center for Orangutan Protection said the orangutan died early Tuesday.

RELATED: Baby orangutan that was shot in shoulder gets bullet removed

It said an X-ray showed at least 130 air gun pellets in its body, including more than 70 in its head.

Orangutans are a protected species in Indonesia and Malaysia, but deforestation has dramatically reduced their habitat.


Click here for autopsy information.

Click here for more videos and stories about animals.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
