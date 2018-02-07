There are several Bay Area connections to the undocumented immigrant now charged with killing an NFL player and his Uber driver.Thirty-seven-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was formally charged Wednesday in an Indianapolis, Indiana courtroom with four felonies for the deaths of Colts player Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver Jeff Monroe.Prosecutors say Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala was driving drunk when he struck the car Jackson was riding in, then fled the scene.According to US immigration and customs enforcement, Orrego-Savala illegally entered the US in 2004.In 2005, he was arrested for DUI in San Mateo County."Back then, we prosecuted him two times for DUI, in 2006 Who prosecuted him for controlled offenses," said San Mateo County chief deputy DA Karen Guidotti.In 2006, Orego-Savala was arrested in San Francisco by ICE officers and deported months later. But in 2009, he was arrested again in San Francisco and later deported.President Trump weighed in, tweeting; "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed colts linebacker, Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the dems to get tough on the border and with illegal immigration FAST,"President Trump has off in reference to Kate Steinle murder for his argument for stronger borders. Steinle was shot and killed in San Francisco, a Mexican immigrant who had been deported five times was charged in the shooting. A jury acquitted him last November.Indiana prosecutors say politicizing their case is "ghoulish and inappropriate.""These are two pair of those investigations, we are investigating the loss of two lives trying to bring justice to those family members," said Ryan Mears, deputy attorney in Marion County, Indiana