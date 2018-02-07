  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MUSIC NEWS

Report: Spice Girls gearing up for reunion tour

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

According to TMZ, a plan is in the works. The entertainment site says The Spice Girls are down for a world tour that may kick off in late summer.

RELATED: Top 10 catchiest pop songs of all time according to science

The group apparently hopes to hit the stage in England first and then migrate over to the U.S.

We will just have to wait and see.

RELATED: Nick Carter and Emma Bunton talk about ABC's 'Boy Band'

So, if you didn't catch their last reunion tour in 2007 you may get another chance.

