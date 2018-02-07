Report: Spice Girls gearing up for reunion tour

According to TMZ, a plan is in the works. The entertainment site says The Spice Girls are down for a world tour that may kick off in late summer.
The group apparently hopes to hit the stage in England first and then migrate over to the U.S.
We will just have to wait and see.
So, if you didn't catch their last reunion tour in 2007 you may get another chance.
