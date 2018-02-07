  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Consumer Catch-up: Harley-Davidson recall, Toys R' Us sale, Weight Watchers discount

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By
Harley-Davidson recalling almost 175,000 bikes

Harley-Davidson is recalling almost 175,000 motorcyles, under pressure from U.S. safety regulators. The company says the brakes could fail.

The recall involves more than 30 Harley models, manufactured 2008 - 2011. Harley said deposits can form on the brake parts if fluid isn't changed every two years. That can cause the antilock brake control to stick.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started investigating issues with the bikes in July 2016, after dozens of complaints. NHTSA documents show Harley wanted to do an information campaign for its customers, but the government insisted on the recall.

Harley-Davidson will notify affected owners. Consumers can also check their VIN here. Starting Monday, dealers will flush the entire brake system free of charge.

Toys R' Us starting "Going Out of Business" sales

Going Out of Business sales will start as soon as today at some Toys R' Us and Babies R' Us locations. The company received bankruptcy court approval to begin the sales at about 170 stores across the country.

Discounts will begin at up to 30% off. As of now, stores slated for closing will still honor gift cards, Endless Earnings, and credit card specials.

Toys R Us is expected to release more details about the sales soon. You can find the full list of impacted stores here.

Weight Watchers offering free memberships for teens

Teens can take advantage of Weight Watchers this summer - at no charge. The company today announced one of its goals is to help 10 million people adopt healthy habits.

Part of that plan includes free membership over the summer for teens aged 13 - 17. Weight Watchers said the move is to "help the development of healthy habits at a critical life stage."

The company also plans to remove all artificial ingredients from products that carry the Weight Watchers brand.

In a statement, stake owner Oprah Winfrey said, "I am inspired to be part of this purpose-driven mission as we deepen and expand our own connection to communities, making wellness accessible to everyone."

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
