  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EMOJIS

New emojis coming to a phone near you

EMBED </>More Videos

New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

There are 157 new choices.

The website Emojipedia created preview images to show how the emojis may look when they're released.

You can see options for red hair, curly hair, and baldness.

More animals are being added-including a kangaroo, a swan, and a lobster.

The final release is scheduled for June, and new emoji will typically start showing up on mobile phones in August or September.

RELATED: The most popular emojis
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyemojiscellphonedistractiontext messagestextingbuzzworthytrendingwatercoolergadgetsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The most popular emoji
EMOJIS
Dictionary.com adds hundreds of emojis to site
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
Lobsters, flat shoes and redheads among 157 new emoji
LIST: Common myths about messaging
More emojis
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video