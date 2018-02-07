  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Insurance for Plumbing Issues, Expensive Cable Bills, and Telemarketing Calls

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Maureen from Cupertino asked: How will I know if an insurance company that offers coverage for plumbing breakage, and water & sewer lines is reputable?

Answer 1:
I do not know of any stand-alone plumping insurance policies, so I want you to check with the California Department of Insurance. Most home owner policies cover damage if a pipe bursts suddenly. However, you are not covered if the pipe-break occurred because of neglect or lack of maintenance. Also, ask an insurance agent, and get their input.

Here is a link to the California Department of Insurance.

Question 2:

Phyllis from Sunnyvale asked: I am wondering why my monthly cable bill is always getting more expensive when my services and usage stay the same. I have asked my cable company why, but they are always giving me the run around.

Answer 2:
Phyllis, that is odd. Generally, just calling and asking can get you a discount. If that doesn't work, tell them you are thinking about dropping their service. Then for sure you will likely be offered a deal. Bottom line, with phone and video services, those who ask... get discounts. Those who don't, get increases to their bill.

Question 3:
Betty from San Leandro asked: How can I stop marketing calls? I tell them to stop, yet, they still call me with different numbers.

Answer 3:
First, the bad news, there is no silver bullet that will stop all calls. But start by registering with the Do Not Call list. Here is a link.

But here is the hard truth. There are many telemarketers out there, and the bad actors ignore the do not call list. There are services you can buy. Nomorobo is among the best known. RoboKiller is a new player, and has some great features.

Here is a link to NoMoRobo and Robokiller.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video