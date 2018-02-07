SAN FRANCISCO --A nationwide flu outbreak is showing no sign of easing up as at least four more deaths have been reported in the past few days, including three children.
There have been more than 14,000 hospitalizations so far this flu season, double last year's number and the highest ever recorded.
