FLU

Nationwide flu outbreak showing no signs of easing up, 4 more deaths reported

A nationwide flu outbreak is showing no sign of easing up as at least four more deaths have been reported in the past few days, including three children. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A nationwide flu outbreak is showing no sign of easing up as at least four more deaths have been reported in the past few days, including three children.

There have been more than 14,000 hospitalizations so far this flu season, double last year's number and the highest ever recorded.

Watch the video above for updates on the flu.

