Going out of business sales are getting underway at 170 Toys 'R' Us stores Wednesday after the company won court approval.Toys 'R' Us announced plans to close the stores last month, including some in the Bay Area.Sale signs went up at the Emeryville location, but at least a dozen stores have been taken off the initial closure list.If you have a gift card, you can still use it at stores that are expected to close.Toys 'R' Us says the sales will last until April.The Bay Area locations in jeopardy include:Pinole - 1330 FitzgeraldPittsburg - 4505 Century Blvd.San Rafael - 600 Francisco Blvd.Brentwood - 5461 Lone Tree WayFairfield - 1400 Gateway Blvd.Emeryville - 3938 HortonE. San Jose - 2179 Monterey HwySan Jose /Almada - 865 Blossom Hill RoadUnion City - 31250 Court House Drive