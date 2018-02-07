  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
KARDASHIAN FAMILY

Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn daughter

LOS ANGELES --
It's official: Kylie Jenner has named her first child Stormi.

Jenner revealed the name on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her newborn daughter gripping her finger and a caption that simply said: "stormi".



The reality TV star announced on social media Sunday that she had given birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" on February 1.

RELATED: She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to a healthy baby girl

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she told her millions of followers.

Jenner, 20, has not publicly identified the baby's father. She is known to be in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentkardashian familybabyu.s. & worldfamilyparentingcelebritycelebrity birthsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl
KARDASHIAN FAMILY
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
She's here! Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
More kardashian family
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos