  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

2 hot air balloons stopped by sheriff's deputies for flying near San Bernardino Co. homes

EMBED </>More Videos

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies stopped two hot air balloon pilots who were flying too close to homes in Yucaipa Tuesday. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

YUCAIPA, Calif. --
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies stopped two hot air balloon pilots who were flying too close to homes in Yucaipa Tuesday.

Authorities said they received several 911 calls around 7:53 a.m. about two hot air balloons possibly crashing into homes in the 34700 block of Maplewood Lane.

Deputies responded to the area and spotted one blue and one green hot air balloon flying above a golf course nears homes in the Chapman Heights neighborhood. At times, the balloons came within 5 feet of rooftops and trees, according to the deputies.

Authorities were able to make contact with the two pilots and asked them to land. One landed safely at a nearby high school baseball field and another landed in an orange grove of a private home in Mentone.

Both pilots were hot air balloon enthusiasts and flew their privately owned balloons for personal use. The deputies identified the pilots and forwarded a report to the Federal Aviation Administration for further review and to note any possible FAA violations.

Authorities could not find any damages to the homes and no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was urged to call Detective Donald Patton at the Yucaipa Police and Sheriff's Station at (909) 918-2305.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FAAhomesan bernardino county sheriff's departmentballoonbizarrebuzzworthySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video