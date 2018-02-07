SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Police in San Francisco are reopening streets Wednesday evening after an incident involving a domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home was resolved.
The shelter-in-place order was issued on Capistrano Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue.
No further details were immediately available.
#SFPD has resolved the incident and deemed the scene safe. Any #SF streets closed regarding this incident will be reopening shortly. Thank you all for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/K2FxKg6Xf9— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 8, 2018