Students celebrate college sports careers at Bishop O'Dowd signing day

Thousands of students across the country sign their contracts to play collegiate sports all over the country Wednesday, and some of our very own East Bay athletes are continuing their careers at universities all over.We send out our congratulations to all Bay Area athletes continuing their sports careers into college.Spencer Leader - Trinity University, golfMiles Owens - University of California, Berkeley, footballQuinn Brinnon - Colorado State University, footballJevon Holland - University of Oregon, footballHarrison Kepp - University of San Francisco, soccerMadison Burke - Villanova, crew