Students celebrate college sports careers at Bishop O'Dowd signing day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Thousands of students across the country sign their contracts to play collegiate sports all over the country Wednesday, and some of our very own East Bay athletes are continuing their careers at universities all over.
We send out our congratulations to all Bay Area athletes continuing their sports careers into college.
Here are some students who signed with various universities Wednesday at Bishop O'Dowd:
Spencer Leader - Trinity University, golf
Miles Owens - University of California, Berkeley, football
Quinn Brinnon - Colorado State University, football
Jevon Holland - University of Oregon, football
Harrison Kepp - University of San Francisco, soccer
Madison Burke - Villanova, crew
