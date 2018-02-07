San Jose man accomplishes great running feat, struggles with health issue

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3051061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In April of 2014, a 380-pound Jake McClusley started running. He ran in his San Jose neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning, before the sun came up, because he was so embarrassed, he didn't want anyone to see him. (KGO-TV)