San Jose man accomplishes great running feat, struggles with health issue

In April of 2014, a 380-pound Jake McClusley started running. He ran in his San Jose neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning, before the sun came up, because he was so embarrassed, he didn't want anyone to see him.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
In April of 2014, a 380-pound Jake McClusley started running. He ran in his San Jose neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning, before the sun came up because he was so embarrassed he didn't want anyone to see him.

It turns out, his neighbors were very supportive and Jake jogged enough to be able to complete a five-mile race.

He ultimately lost 180 pounds and found himself addicted to running.

McCluskey competed in a half-marathon, a full marathon, a 50-mile run and a 100-mile run.

He also became a running coach to help others at all levels.

Looking for his next challenge, McCluskey set out to run San Jose, as in, every single street in San Jose.
It took him about 15 months to finish the 2,411+ miles.

He thinks he's the first person to achieve the accomplishment.

McCluskey has completely transformed his body, but he's now facing a potentially fatal health crisis that he can't fix with exercise.

His teeth and gums are infected to the point the infections could spread to his heart or brain and he could die.

He said it was a very hard decision to ask for help but he needs help.

The dental work will cost about $15,000.

In his words, that's for dentures -- not movie star implants.

McCluskey said he feels blessed by what he's been through and he wants to pay it forward, but he "has to be here" to be able to do that.

If you can help, visit his GoFundMe page.
