McDonald's giving away 18 karat gold 'Bling Mac'

If you love Big Macs, then you will really want to try the "Bling-Mac." It's an 18 karat gold, gem-encrusted version of the classic sandwich.

The ring is reportedly worth $12,000. For a chance to win it, you must tweet out your love for the Big Mac using #BlingMacContest.

McDonald's says the person with the most creative vows will win the ring.

