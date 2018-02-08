Randall Museum, SF Beer Week and other weekend fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Randall Museum Grand Reopening
$9 million does a museum good.
The Randall Museum has always had a great perch high atop the city in Corona Heights Park. Now, the views looking inside are just as nice as the ones looking outside.
Among the improvements at the popular free science and nature museum: A model train exhibit that sprawls over the basement. It's been behind closed doors since 1961, only on view with special permission. This Sunday, it's available to everyone. The Randall Museum is also home to 100 animals who can't survive in the wild. Their habitats got an upgrade. Find information on the grand opening happening Sunday from 10-2 here.
Some other ideas for the weekend from our friends at Hoodline:
Learn to Light Saber
On Saturday, you can learn to light saber. And if you're a first timer, it's free. LudoSport in the Tenderloin offers an intro lesson Saturday with the promise to get into combat at the end of the class.
A bio-mechanically activated sport saber is provided. Click here for the details.
SF Beer Week
Friday is the opening gala for SF Beer Week. It starts at 6pm at pier 35 and we're told 120 breweries from the region will be there. And yes, you can sample all you want.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.