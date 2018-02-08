Google, Facebook share similar rule on dating a coworker

Here's a question: In today's world can you still date a coworker? Well, it's complicated and if you work at Google and Facebook - it's no different.
That's the rule when it comes to asking out a coworker at the two tech giants.
The Wall Street Journal reports Facebook and Google have a policy stating employees can ask out a coworker just once.
By the way an ambiguous response like "I'm busy" also counts as a "no."
For those of you who don't work at Facebook or Google, experts says it's still important to check your company's policy on office dating before starting a relationship.
