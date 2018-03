Google, Facebook share similar rule on dating a coworker

Here's a question: In today's world can you still date a coworker? Well, it's complicated and if you work at Google and Facebook - it's no different.Like Eminem said, you only get one shot.That's the rule when it comes to asking out a coworker at the two tech giants. The Wall Street Journal reports Facebook and Google have a policy stating employees can ask out a coworker just once.By the way an ambiguous response like "I'm busy" also counts as a "no."For those of you who don't work at Facebook or Google, experts says it's still important to check your company's policy on office dating before starting a relationship.