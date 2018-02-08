Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in the Bay Area Thursday as he gets ready for two days of meetings with business and government leaders.His first meeting is with Salesforce CEO, Mark Benioff, and other tech leaders at the Salesforce offices in San Francisco.He will then visit the AppDirect offices to meet with employees.Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bezos is next on the schedule.Business Insider is reporting this is Trudeau's chance to pitch Toronto for Amazon's new headquarters, H-Q-2.Toronto is the only city outside the U.S. on the company's shortlist.More meetings with technology and business leaders will follow Thursday night.Trudeau has said this trip is an opportunity to meet with government and business leaders in the U.S. to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.Trudeau will meet with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday morning before heading to Los Angeles.