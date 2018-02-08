What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Potrero Hill, Right Now?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
1250 Missouri St., #101
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1250 Missouri St. is listed for $2,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and amazing natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
451 Kansas St., #552
Here's a studio condo at 451 Kansas St. which is going for $2,995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, tenants will enjoy garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the sunny unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
1001 17th St.
Then there's this 580-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1001 17th St. (at Pennsylvania Avenue), listed at $3,300/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are allowed.
---
