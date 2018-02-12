Cannabis for Valentines Day? Retailers Expect Rush

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and cannabis advocates are hoping it will mean money in their pockets. Now that pot is legal, they are anticipating many people will ditch the traditional flowers and chocolate for weed.The candles are lit. The music is playing. Love is in the air and cannabis retailers are expecting a rush on pot this Valentine's Day.Ynez Carrasco a "budtender" at The Apothecarium in San Francisco's Marina District told us, "People are excited about it because it is brand new. We get a lot of questions on what can I do for Valentine's Day and cannabis."The Apothecarium is offering traditional Valentine's Day gifts with a twist."It's our version of flowers and chocolate," said Carrasco, "our spin on it is our actual cannabis flowers and infused chocolates."A recent Stanford study found people who reported daily use of cannabis had about 20 percent more sex than people who have never used pot.Scientists believe one of the reasons is that cannabis triggers the release of a key neurotransmitter called dopamine. Dopamine plays a role in pain and pleasure."You can feel the sensitivity of being touched more, said Amanda Jones of Emeryville based Kikoko. "Sex drive is amplified, so it's a win-win for everybody."The company started makes all natural herbal teas infused with cannabis for women, including a special "Sensuali-Tea.""But the joyful thing is that men love it too," said Jones. "Particularly 'Sensuali-Tea', because it takes two to tango."Kikoko sells individual tea bags at dispensaries for $5 to $8 dollars.If a hot beverage is not your cup of tea "pot-trepeneur," Maya Elisabeth says she might have something for the cannabis aficionado."Cannabis is a beautiful gift for Valentine's Day because it is a heart opener," said Elisabeth.Maya is behind Berkeley based OM Edibles and Whoopi and Maya brands. She teamed up with the ABC Daytime host and comedian Whoopi Goldberg to create a line to help women be more comfortable during their menstrual cycles Most of their products are available for less than $40.OM-Edibles sells cannabis-infused soaks, rubs, bath oils and chocolate you can you eat right off the spoon.Elisabeth says a few drops from a cannabis tincture can turn a glass of bubbly, into an evening of romance."You can take the sparkling beverage of their choice, and you can add the tincture - some people like a little bit - some people like a lot," said Elisabeth.Experts say beginners should start with a low dose of THC, 5-10 milligrams. Wait an hour, and see how you feel before you do any more. Also, no surprises, don't give your Valentine cannabis without telling them. Your partner may not be as enthusiastic as you are.