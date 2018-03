Studio Guests

Each Rabbi/Muslim Community/ community leader could commit to raising $10k-$15k from one or more of her/his main donors - Yotam Polizer, co-CEO of IsraAid and the local IsraAID staff are available to talk with you and your donors about giving opportunities.



Each Rabbi/Muslim Community/ community leader, on one of the upcoming Sabbaths, could speak about the crisis in their sermons and mention the urgency as a catalyst for fundraising.



Each Rabbi/Muslim Community/ community leader in conjunction with IsraAID, could consider connecting their religious school children with children in the peace school, AND IsraAID is glad to consider volunteer trips for potential donors and their children to the school of peace. (this too would be a catalyst for fundraising)

Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.This edition of Beyond the Headlines focuses on a major Bay area effort to show how people of different faiths and backgrounds can work together to help others.This multi-faith group went to Greece with the humanitarian organization, IsraAid , to meet with refugees who came ashore, escaping the violence in Syria. The stories shared by the refugees are shocking and filled with heartache and despair. But, the Bay Area multi-faith group also learned the refugees were grateful to IsraAid for rescuing them and offering them food and shelter, mental health services, and connections with other aid agencies to help them move forward.The rescue teams include Jews and Arabs, working together. The Syrian refugees were shocked to be rescued by Jews, whom they had been taught to hate. The Yazidi refugees were shocked to meet Muslims, because the refugees say Muslim ISIS terrorists tortured their families.The rescues provided an uplifting and incredible opportunity to build bridges between these communities.HumanitarianNewly retired from the Board of Rabbis of Northern California. He was the spiritual leader of the Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City for 19 years.HumanitarianCo-Founder of the Jafria Islamic School in Pleasanton and is Regional Vice President for Mutual of America for Northern California.HumanitarianExecutive director of IsraAid , at the time of the recordingRabbi Marvin Goodman sent an update about the situation from IsraAid, asking for help from all communities for the urgent refugee problem in Greece:IsraAIDExeFacebook: @IsraAID Twitter: @IsraAID United We REACHFacebook: @UnitedWeREACH Twitter: @UnitedWeREACH Photo courtesy:To connect with Cheryl Jennings:Twitter: @CherylABC7 Instagram: @cherylabc7 Facebook: @CherylJenningsABC7