  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

'Body Mechanix Fitness' Now Open In Mission

By Hoodline
A new gym and personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1919 Mission St. (between 15th St. & 16th St.) in Mission, the new addition is called Body Mechanix Fitness.

This newcomer--which has another San Francisco location in the Embarcadero and outposts in Oakland and Castro Valley--specializes in small-sized and group classes, personal training sessions and corporate wellness, according to the business' website.

The company bills itself as a fitness community that welcomes all, regardless of skill level, and offers classes with certified fitness instructors who give individual feedback.

They'll also work with each student to "develop cumulative programs" based on personal fitness goals and desired results. (You can view all of the class descriptions here.)

The new gym has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Dan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the gym on January 17th, said there's "no such thing as too much boxing conditioning, yet there is such thing as too much dadbod." After signing up, Dan B. said he found "multiple restrooms, showers, and the whole place was clean AF."

Yelper Kerri H. added that the managers are "still trying to iron out a few glitches with their computer system, during the soft opening period, the staff and space are exceptional. The gym itself is phenomenal."

Body Mechanix Fitness is open weekdays from 6am-9pm and on weekends from 6am-2pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos