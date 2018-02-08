SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The San Jose Police Department has released the first in a series of public service videos to combat domestic violence.
The first video features a man making a joke about hitting a woman. His friend scolds him and tells him it's not funny.
Uniformed San Jose police officers then make statements like, "Men's silence (on the issue of domestic violence) is as much a part of the problem as the abuse."
SJPD released a domestic violence public service video produced through a partnership with the YWCA and co-endorsed by domestic violence advocacy groups AACI, Community Solutions, Alessandra Foundation and MAITRI targeting male culture of silence towards violence against women. pic.twitter.com/VgUzjswrYa— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) February 9, 2018
The videos were produced with the YWCA.
They're endorsed by domestic violence advocacy groups AACI, Community Solutions, MAITRI and the Alessandra Foundation.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alessandra Barlas was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in San Jose in October of 2015.
Her parents, DiAnn and Rick Beatty, started the foundation to affect change and help other young women.
They tell ABC7 News they support the videos as an effort to bring attention to the potentially deadly problem of domestic violence.
Just Monday night, a woman was shot and killed at a Denny's in San Jose by a man who then killed himself.
Police say she had a restraining order against him.