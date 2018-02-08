  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SJPD officers star in anti-domestic violence video

The San Jose Police Department has released the first in a series of public service videos to combat domestic violence. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Police Department has released the first in a series of public service videos to combat domestic violence.

RESEARCHERS: Domestic violence and mass shootings are connected

The first video features a man making a joke about hitting a woman. His friend scolds him and tells him it's not funny.

Uniformed San Jose police officers then make statements like, "Men's silence (on the issue of domestic violence) is as much a part of the problem as the abuse."


The videos were produced with the YWCA.

They're endorsed by domestic violence advocacy groups AACI, Community Solutions, MAITRI and the Alessandra Foundation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alessandra Barlas was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in San Jose in October of 2015.

Her parents, DiAnn and Rick Beatty, started the foundation to affect change and help other young women.

RELATED: Redwood City shooting highlights problems in domestic violence laws

They tell ABC7 News they support the videos as an effort to bring attention to the potentially deadly problem of domestic violence.

Just Monday night, a woman was shot and killed at a Denny's in San Jose by a man who then killed himself.

Police say she had a restraining order against him.
