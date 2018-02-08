Tributes pour in for internet pioneer, Grateful Dead lyricist John Barlow

He drew in fire visions of an Internet meant for more than brands and bullshit, founding @EFF, @freedomofpress, and writing the Declaration of Independence of Cyberspace. Farewell, my weary giant. You were the dawn of digital rights. https://t.co/0e1oi9hxOh — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 8, 2018

RIP John Perry Barlow. Print out his "Principles of Adult Behavior" and stick it on your fridge pic.twitter.com/WODLaBGT8q — Jen Carlson (@jenist) February 7, 2018

Mourning the passing of my EFF co-founder John Perry Barlow. More words will come later, but for now there are none. https://t.co/BvqXcGsDKE — Mitch Kapor (@mkapor) February 8, 2018

John Perry Barlow, R.I.P. Yes, he was an internet pioneer. More important, he wrote “Cassidy.” That’s what history will remember, and what the rest of us are grateful for. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2018

Tributes are pouring in for an internet pioneer who is being remembered for his groundbreaking work to promote internet freedom.John Perry Barlow passed away yesterday.He co-founded the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation and was also a lyricist for the Grateful Dead.Barlow co-founded the EFF in 1990.The Wyoming native became a fierce advocate for defending civil liberties in the digital world.Barlow had recently completed a memoir, entitled "Mother American Night." It's due out in June.Barlow was 70 years old.