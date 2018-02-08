Tributes pour in for internet pioneer, Grateful Dead lyricist John Barlow

John Perry Barlow passed away yesterday.
He co-founded the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation and was also a lyricist for the Grateful Dead.
Barlow co-founded the EFF in 1990.
The Wyoming native became a fierce advocate for defending civil liberties in the digital world.
Barlow had recently completed a memoir, entitled "Mother American Night." It's due out in June.
Barlow was 70 years old.
Here are some of the tributes and memories shared by Barlow's many colleagues, followers, and friends:
He drew in fire visions of an Internet meant for more than brands and bullshit, founding @EFF, @freedomofpress, and writing the Declaration of Independence of Cyberspace. Farewell, my weary giant. You were the dawn of digital rights. https://t.co/0e1oi9hxOh— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 8, 2018
RIP John Perry Barlow. Print out his "Principles of Adult Behavior" and stick it on your fridge pic.twitter.com/WODLaBGT8q— Jen Carlson (@jenist) February 7, 2018
Mourning the passing of my EFF co-founder John Perry Barlow. More words will come later, but for now there are none. https://t.co/BvqXcGsDKE— Mitch Kapor (@mkapor) February 8, 2018
John Perry Barlow, R.I.P. Yes, he was an internet pioneer. More important, he wrote “Cassidy.” That’s what history will remember, and what the rest of us are grateful for.— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2018