ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tributes pour in for internet pioneer, Grateful Dead lyricist John Barlow

Tributes are pouring in for an internet pioneer who is being remembered for his groundbreaking work to promote internet freedom. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Tributes are pouring in for an internet pioneer who is being remembered for his groundbreaking work to promote internet freedom.

John Perry Barlow passed away yesterday.

He co-founded the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation and was also a lyricist for the Grateful Dead.

Barlow co-founded the EFF in 1990.

The Wyoming native became a fierce advocate for defending civil liberties in the digital world.

Barlow had recently completed a memoir, entitled "Mother American Night." It's due out in June.

Barlow was 70 years old.
Here are some of the tributes and memories shared by Barlow's many colleagues, followers, and friends:
