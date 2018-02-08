Update to the fire causing Bart delays in East Oakland: Here is our first look at the Coliseum Station. Image Credit David Jiang. @SFBART says there was a report of an explosion at a substation North of the Coliseum Station. pic.twitter.com/huKpIxxrMg — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 9, 2018

BART recovering: major delay at COLS on WARM line in DUBL, WARM, RICH and DALY dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 9, 2018

Track inspection is completed. No damage observed on the trackway. BART is resuming normal service to the Warm Springs line. Residual delays continue — SFBART (@SFBART) February 9, 2018

Major delays have been reported Thursday night in the East Oakland area after a report of a fire at a substation North of Coliseum Station.A BART spokesperson said there was a report of an explosion and power crews reported to the scene to investigate the incident.You can expect major delays into the late hours of Thursday evening and possibly into Friday morning.Trains started running again around 10:30 p.m. but officials say residual delays could continue into the late hours of Thursday evening and early hours of Friday morning.