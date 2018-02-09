  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers hold news conference with Jimmy Garoppolo on record-breaking deal

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles as he walks off the field after a football game in Los Angeles.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers have had some legendary quarterbacks, but they all have to take a back seat to Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to money.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo calls new home 'San Fran'


The team and Garoppolo agreed to a record-breaking contract that will pay him a reported $137.5 million. That breaks down to $27.5 million per season to top the previous record by $500,000 per season.

The 49ers traded a 2nd round pick to the Patriots to get Garoppolo in the middle of the 2017 season. He won all 5 games he started for the 49ers.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers fans share their excitement over Jimmy Garoppolo

"This is where I want to be. I'm excited we got it done as fast as we did," said Garoppolo.

49ers General Manager John Lynch says he wants the Niners to be a destination franchise, saying they've signed Garoppolo and it's 75 and sunny in Santa Clara.

Lynch says the Niners still have plenty of cap room and will be aggressively prudent when it comes to adding more players.

"We have one goal in mind. Get to the Super Bowl and win it," said Garoppolo.

Click here for more stories and videos on the San Francisco 49ers
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersfootballnflsports equipmentSanta ClaraSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
49ers Jimmy Garoppolo calls new home 'San Fran'
49ers reportedly agree to 5-year deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers fans share their excitement over Jimmy Garoppolo
Tom Brady is impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo's 4-0 start for 49ers
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Richard Sherman: Pete Carroll's message to team became stale
Eric Reid says owners haven't signed him because of protests
Dolphins trade for 49ers' Daniel Kilgore, release Mike Pouncey
Former 49ers RB Carlos Hyde expected to sign with Browns; Saquon Barkley still in play
Jerick McKinnon to sign with 49ers
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos