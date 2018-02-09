  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
IDENTITY THEFT

Report: California DMV worker used driver's license records to steal identities

A California DMV worker is reportedly accused of using driver's license records to steal identities. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A California DMV worker is reportedly being accused of using driver's license records to steal identities.

According to the Sacramento Bee the 39-year-old employee used her access to obtain confidential personal information to open phony bank accounts - including a $15,000 line of credit at Wells Fargo Bank.

The Bee obtained a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Sacramento. It says the fraud went on from December 2016 through early June of last year.

The case is part of an ongoing federal bribery investigation into widespread misuse of DMV computers by employees.

ABC7 News has reached out to the DMV for comment.
DMV identity theft california crime
