49ers Jimmy Garoppolo calls new home 'San Fran'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo just got a record-breaking contract, but he fumbled in a news conference.
RAW VIDEO: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls his new home 'SanFran'
SURVEY: What should you call San Francisco
The quarterback is receiving well deserved criticism from Bay Area residents for calling his new home "SanFran." Well, at least he didn't call it "Frisco."
All will be forgiven if he gives the Bay Area a Super Bowl win.
