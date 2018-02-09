49ers Jimmy Garoppolo calls new home 'San Fran'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3058999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We love San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo, but he just fumbled on what to call his new home.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo just got a record-breaking contract, but he fumbled in a news conference.The quarterback is receiving well deserved criticism from Bay Area residents for calling his new home "SanFran." Well, at least he didn't call it "Frisco."All will be forgiven if he gives the Bay Area a Super Bowl win.