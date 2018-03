Mack the fire cat reunited with Santa Rosa family after custody battle

EMBED >More News Videos Two felines disappeared when a North Bay family lost two homes in the Sonoma firestorm last October. They found Darcy and Mack, too. But that is where the story gets complicated.

A custody battle over a kitty named Mack is now over after he was reunited with his family in Santa Rosa on Wednesday."Our family is whole again," said Shelby Wallace, while cradling the precious and precocious cat. Click here for the full story, and watch the video above to hear more about their reunion.