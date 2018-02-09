  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NORTH BAY FIRES

Mack the fire cat reunited with Santa Rosa family after custody battle

Mack the fire cat is back with his family after a custody battle ended with "no hard feelings." (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A custody battle over a kitty named Mack is now over after he was reunited with his family in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

"Our family is whole again," said Shelby Wallace, while cradling the precious and precocious cat.

Two felines disappeared when a North Bay family lost two homes in the Sonoma firestorm last October. They found Darcy and Mack, too. But that is where the story gets complicated.

