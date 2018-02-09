Charlotte Shultz reveals what she asked PM Justin Trudeau to do

Charlotte Mailliard Shultz may be known as San Francisco's priestess of protocol, but she also has a whimsical sense of humor. Shultz meets with all of the hoity-toity people who visit the city, from Presidents and other world leaders to celebrities.So, of course, we expected Mrs. Shultz to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at the Fairmont Hotel. "He has so much energy, he is so attractive, he's young and the first thing I asked him was 'let me see your socks,'" said Shultz as she giggled to herself.I may be wrong, but last time I checked, inspecting a prime minister's socks was not on the protocol standards list. But it was the right thing to say at the right moment.Trudeau is known for being slightly obsessed with socks and welcomed the invitation by Mrs. Shultz. "He showed them and they were bright red with dots on them," she said.Not to take away from Mr. Trudeau's moment, Shultz then told the prime minister that her husband, the former Secretary of State, George Shultz may have outdone him. Secretary Shultz was wearing red plaid socks with a Canadian design.Trudeau was impressed.