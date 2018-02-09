San Francisco 49ers fans catch Jimmy G fever

Proof that @JimmyG_10 fever is alive. Sushi Confidential owner @SushiRandy has created the JimmyG “On Fire” roll. Deep fried shrimp, spicy crab, wrapped w/salmon & more, and flamed. More at 4 & 5. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UE5SijPvnX — David Louie (@abc7david) February 9, 2018

The signing of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo by the 49ers for five years and $137.5 million has spread Jimmy G Fever across the Bay Area. However, satisfying a craving for Jimmy G team apparel is tough during the off-season with sports stores either out of stock or with only a few garments available.At Sports Fever, located at The Pruneyard in Campbell, district manager Kevin McCormick has only six stitched Garoppolo jerseys in adult sizes, selling for $99.99. He's expecting a shipment in a week of screen printed Jimmy G apparel in women's and youth sizes. The next supply of adult stitched garments won't arrive until June to coincide with training season.However, fans with an appetite for sushi can get their Jimmy G craving sated at Campbell's Sushi Confidential. Owner Randy Musterer has created a Jimmy G "On Fire" roll. It's a roll filled with deep fried shrimp, spicy crab, wrapped with salmon, albacore and avocado, drizzled with unagi and spicy soy sauce, garnished with green onions and tobiko, and then lit on fire with rum. $1 from every $20 roll will be donated to Jimmy G's favorite charity.Musterer has a photo with Jimmy G on the wall of his restaurant from a recent visit for a private birthday party for a teammate. It's not autographed. But with the long-term 49ers contract deal now signed, negotiations with agents will be underway soon to commercialize Jimmy G's autograph for sports memorabilia collectors.Tito Hernandez, owner of World of Sports in San Jose, a sports memorability dealer, says he would have lines out the door Friday if he had any autographed Jimmy G photos that he could frame. He's anxiously hoping to strike a deal to get the rights to Garoppolo's autograph. He has framed photos of the quarterback without an autograph selling for $95, but the price will be around $300 with an autograph. Because Jimmy G has ignited fan excitement, the demand for his autographed collectibles might even surpass the price of Joe Montana memorabilia currently selling for $250.49er fans who spoke to ABC7 News say they are all-in as Jimmy G fans, anticipating a winning season ahead.